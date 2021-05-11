Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. Check-Cap posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check-Cap.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Check-Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.