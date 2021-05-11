Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.84 Million

Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $352.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.70 million to $363.45 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $370.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $291.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $300.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

