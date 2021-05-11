Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million.

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HBM opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

