Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Announce $5.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.13 and the highest is $6.49. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $22.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $23.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $16.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

LH stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.34. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $155.19 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 16,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

