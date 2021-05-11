Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

