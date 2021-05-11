Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.73 Million

Brokerages expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to post sales of $324.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.30 million and the lowest is $323.16 million. National Instruments posted sales of $301.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

