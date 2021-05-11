Zacks: Brokerages Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $166.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.38 million and the highest is $170.85 million. TowneBank reported sales of $162.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $656.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.01 million to $657.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $616.94 million, with estimates ranging from $609.85 million to $624.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $16,326,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $10,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after buying an additional 312,122 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $9,078,000. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $3,804,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

