Zalando (ZLNDY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zalando (OTCMKTS: ZLNDY):

5/7/2021 – Zalando had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

4/27/2021 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

4/23/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

4/21/2021 – Zalando had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/21/2021 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

4/21/2021 – Zalando is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

4/10/2021 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

3/18/2021 – Zalando had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2021 – Zalando had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/17/2021 – Zalando had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/17/2021 – Zalando had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando SE has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.92 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95.

Get Zalando SE alerts:

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando SE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.