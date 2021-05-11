Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.80 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Zap has a market cap of $38.80 million and approximately $999,271.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zap has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00086321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00059345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00107708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.00809696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

