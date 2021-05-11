ZClassic Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. ZClassic has a market cap of $4.85 million and $30,247.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.67 or 0.00523078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00207828 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.00249728 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004030 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,193,169 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

