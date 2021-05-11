Zenfuse Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $12.08 million and $688,528.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00084560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00060548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00783986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.85 or 0.09330870 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,343,438 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.