Zero Utility Token Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,839.89 or 0.03245422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $9,716.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00084560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00060548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00783986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.85 or 0.09330870 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

