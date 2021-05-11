Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.40

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $70,692.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,986,596 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

