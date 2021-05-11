ZeroSwap Price Hits $1.32 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002334 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $52.90 million and $6.58 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,230,028 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

