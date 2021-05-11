Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $533,243.33 and $13,658.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00060366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00107447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00791171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.