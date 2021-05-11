Zilla (ZLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70,540.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Zilla has a market cap of $514,083.92 and $70,540.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00085925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00107612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.61 or 0.00791953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,263.32 or 0.09271002 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

