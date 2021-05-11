Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 839,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.43.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 11,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,989,083.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.