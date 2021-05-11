Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.36.

ZG stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.32. 6,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,312. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

