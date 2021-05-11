Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.600-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.68.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, reaching $168.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.