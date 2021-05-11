Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $189.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.68.

NYSE ZBH traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $169.80. 1,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.78 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

