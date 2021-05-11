ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $379.97 million and $37.37 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.63 or 0.00632970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00069068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.76 or 0.00251625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.78 or 0.01170560 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.09 or 0.00766789 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.