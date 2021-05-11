Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,089 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Zoetis worth $374,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.18.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,263. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.