Zoracles (ZORA) Hits Market Cap of $4.39 Million

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Zoracles has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $351,738.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $803.95 or 0.01416110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zoracles has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00655268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00066962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00243279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $678.08 or 0.01194402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.58 or 0.00756680 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

