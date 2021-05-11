ZUM TOKEN Market Capitalization Tops $581,766.15 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 80.6% lower against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $581,766.15 and approximately $3,945.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00813897 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 432.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,188,021,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,088,497,299 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

