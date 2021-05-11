ZumCoin Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 87.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.66 million and $128,071.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 106% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

