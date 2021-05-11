Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 15,746 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $33,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $57,094,033 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.13.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

