Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,634 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after buying an additional 132,316 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,549,000 after buying an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

Shares of SHW opened at $288.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $176.06 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.92.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.