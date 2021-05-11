Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 49,117 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,117 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $150.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.18 and its 200 day moving average is $148.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

