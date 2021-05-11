Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 28,453 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 77,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 155,535 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 125,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 154,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.