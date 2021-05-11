Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $23,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $597,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 858.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,463 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $68,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

