Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $23.32 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $834.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $799.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $767.45. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $501.13 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

