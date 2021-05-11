Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $25.56 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Newmont worth $25,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

