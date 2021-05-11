Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,011 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,270 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,698,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $276.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.09.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

