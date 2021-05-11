Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,375 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Square were worth $27,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $99,909,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $216.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.60. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

