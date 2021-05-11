Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,677 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 19,616 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.14% of Citrix Systems worth $23,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $280,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,644,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

