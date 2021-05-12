$0.01 EPS Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Quantum posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 75.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,109 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 1,748.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,895 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quantum by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 236,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 333,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quantum by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QMCO traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 282,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,723. Quantum has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

