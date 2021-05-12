$0.10 EPS Expected for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. GasLog reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOG. BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GasLog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of GLOG remained flat at $$5.86 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,736. The firm has a market cap of $557.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in GasLog in the first quarter worth $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GasLog in the first quarter worth $45,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in GasLog in the first quarter worth $1,568,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in GasLog in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GasLog by 106.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 234,564 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

