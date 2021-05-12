-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.03). comScore reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 89,336 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth about $4,465,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 20.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 113,601 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 378,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $282.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

