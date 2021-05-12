$0.14 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynatrace.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of DT opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

