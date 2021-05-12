$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

