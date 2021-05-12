$0.18 EPS Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 284,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

