-$0.19 EPS Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. Appian has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.85 and its 200 day moving average is $149.55. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -161.40 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Appian by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

