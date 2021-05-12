$0.20 EPS Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 31,552 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWK opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.