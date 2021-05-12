$0.23 EPS Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.28. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of GLOP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

