-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.22). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

PROF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Profound Medical stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,022. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $361.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

