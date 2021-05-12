$0.24 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,589,624 shares of company stock worth $124,044,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 327,267 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in SITE Centers by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in SITE Centers by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 165,034 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 2,457,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,652. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

