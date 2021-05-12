$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,428,000 after buying an additional 287,727 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.86, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.