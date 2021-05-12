$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. LendingTree posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $13.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.38.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.02. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $165.30 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.