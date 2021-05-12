$0.30 EPS Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,264,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 641,114 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

