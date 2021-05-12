-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 382,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,382,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 835,611 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $1,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 461,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

